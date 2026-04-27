Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Remains at leadoff
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Orioles.
Duran remained the leadoff hitter even with the return of Roman Anthony from a sore back. Anthony has been Boston's primary leadoff batter this season. It was the third time in the last five games that Duran was atop the order, all coming against right-handers. With a managerial change -- Chad Tracy replaced Alex Cora following Saturday's game -- more changes could be coming.
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