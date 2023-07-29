Duran went 1-for-3 and was caught stealing in Friday's 3-2 win over San Franciso.

Duran was removed for pinch hitter Rob Refsnyder with a runner on second base in the top of the eighth inning when lefty Taylor Rogers entered for the Giants. Refsnyder delivered Boston's third run, an insurance score to make it 3-1 before San Francisco plated a run in the bottom of the frame. It should be noted that as good as Duran has been in 2023, just 42 of his 295 plate appearances have come against left-handers. He has a .754 OPS against them, which is an improvement over his previous years in the majors, but Refsnyder has hammered southpaws in 2023, posting a .932 OPS against them.