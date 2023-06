Duran batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's 10-3 loss to Cleveland.

Duran was moved up to leadoff after Alex Verdugo was benched for the game due to a lack of hustle during Wednesday's game. Verdugo is expected back Friday and presumably will return to the leadoff spot. The Red Sox are also expected to activate Adam Duvall (wrist) from the injured list, which will impact Duran's playing time going forward.