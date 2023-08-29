Duran was diagnosed with turf toe and will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republicanreports.

The 26-year-old was fitted for a walking boot Aug. 23 after he landed on the injured list with a toe sprain, and he visited a specialist Monday that determined surgery is necessary. Duran didn't make Boston's Opening Day roster but was called up in mid-April and finished with 34 doubles, eight homers, 24 steals, 40 RBI and 46 runs in 102 games. He'll have more than six months to go through his recovery and rehab before the start of spring training in February.