Duran isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Duran typically remains in the lineup against left-handed starters, but the Red Sox will use a matchup against southpaw Max Fried as an opportunity to get Duran a day off. Rob Refsnyder will take over in left field and bat fourth.

