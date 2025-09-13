Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Duran typically remains in the lineup against left-handed starters, but the Red Sox will use a matchup against southpaw Max Fried as an opportunity to get Duran a day off. Rob Refsnyder will take over in left field and bat fourth.
