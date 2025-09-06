Duran batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 10-5 loss to Arizona.

This was the first time since June 8 that Duran batted leadoff against a left-handed starter. Since then, he was replaced atop the order against lefties and most righties by Roman Anthony (oblique), who landed on the injured list this week. Boston manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that he felt comfortable with Duran against Arizona's Eduardo Rodriguez and would most likely slip into the leadoff spot against all righties going forward.