Duran went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Duran, who had gone 14 days without a steal, posted a third straight game with a stolen base, including two Saturday. The outfielder has put himself in position to make an impact lately, going 11-for-33 with six walks (.425 OBP), four steals and 10 runs scored over the last eight contests.