Duran went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Duran scored on a Xander Bogaerts single in the first inning and again on an Alex Verdugo single in the fifth. The two-hit performance was his fourth multi-hit game this month and his first since July 5. Duran has struggled to get things going this month, with five hits in his last 43 at-bats. He also has 20 strikeouts during that span. The outfielder is batting .191 in July and .250 on the season.