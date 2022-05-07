Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Duran was called up by the Red Sox on Friday, and he went 1-for-4 with a triple, a run and a strikeout in Boston's loss to the White Sox. However, the 25-year-old will now head back to the minors after Enrique Hernandez (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL. Duran slashed .379/.463/.621 with two homers, two triples, four doubles, 15 runs, 11 RBI and seven stolen bases in his first 15 Triple-A appearances this year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in the majors at some point if the Red Sox deal with injuries or need an offensive spark.

