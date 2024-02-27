Duran (toe) is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday versus the Twins, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Once fully healthy, Duran is projected to handle an everyday role in the Boston outfield, but Abraham suspects that the 27-year-old will be deployed as a designated hitter Friday for what will be his Grapefruit League debut. Duran has been eased along during spring training after he underwent surgery in August to repair the flexor tendon in his left big toe, but barring any setbacks in his recovery, he should be fully ramped up by the time Opening Day arrives.