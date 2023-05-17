Duran went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Seattle.

Duran struck out twice in his first two at-bats then sold out for a sinking hit from Teoscar Hernandez that got behind him to plate the Mariners' first two runs. The Duran of 2021 and 2022 might let those plays fester and impact him the rest of the game, but the 2023 version of the outfielder flushes the adverse outcomes and moves on. The player that slashed a combined .219/.269/.354 the previous two seasons has a line of .351/.406/.585 in 2023.