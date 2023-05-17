Duran went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Seattle.

Duran struck out twice in his first two at-bats then came up short trying to make a diving catch on a sinking line drive from Teoscar Hernandez that got behind him for a triple to plate the Mariners' first two runs. The Duran of 2021 and 2022 might have let those plays fester and impact him the rest of the game, but the 2023 version flushed the adverse outcomes and moves on. The player that slashed a combined .219/.269/.354 the previous two seasons now has a line of .351/.406/.585 with three homers and seven steals through 27 games in 2023.