Duran went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Duran opened the game with a single and was on second base when Rafael Devers singled to left field. He turned on the jets to beat the throw by Chad Pinder, who fielded the ball before Duran reached third base. "And it was a good throw. Just a different gear. .. We talk about tools, right? You want to hit for power or whatever. Speed is something you cannot teach. And the instincts, too. It was a great read. And he's so fast he puts pressure on the opposition," Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Duran was called up from the taxi squad over the weekend when Jackie Bradley was placed on paternity leave. He's expected to return at some point during Boston's four-game set in Anaheim, so Duran's current stint with the Red Sox is expected to end.