Duran went 1-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's rain-shortened 3-1 loss to the Yankees.
Duran made his MLB debut and singled off Gerrit Cole in his first at-bat. Thus far, Duran has been the starting center fielder against right-handers, although Thursday's game was postponed. If that holds course, Duran should be in the lineup Sunday against righty Jameson Taillon.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Debut coming Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Starting in major-league debut•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Thursday call-up expected•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Nursing sore back•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Left off Olympic roster for reason•