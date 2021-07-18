Duran went 1-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's rain-shortened 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

Duran made his MLB debut and singled off Gerrit Cole in his first at-bat. Thus far, Duran has been the starting center fielder against right-handers, although Thursday's game was postponed. If that holds course, Duran should be in the lineup Sunday against righty Jameson Taillon.

