Duran is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Yankees.
Duran will get a breather after he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Thursday's loss to the Yankees. Rob Refsnyder will draw the start in center field and bat leadoff in Friday's contest.
