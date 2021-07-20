Duran went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Monday's 13-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Duran got Boston's night started early with a first-inning home run, the rookie's first in the majors and the first of six clubbed by the team. He was moved up to second in the order, a spot that has been Alex Verdugo's for much of the season, after manager Alex Cora decided during Sunday's loss to the Yankees to tweak the lineup, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. "We haven't been great offensively since we went to Oakland," the Red Sox manager explained. "And I just felt like moving people around would probably relax a few guys." It's a good bet Cora will keep the same lineup Tuesday.