Duran is starting Thursday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Duran will make his big-league debut Thursday while playing center field and batting seventh. Manager Alex Cora said that he plans to use the 24-year-old in the bottom third of the lineup for now to take some pressure off the star prospect, while Enrique Hernandez will likely remain in the leadoff spot. Duran slashed .270/.365/.561 with 15 homers, 37 runs, 32 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 46 games at Triple-A Worcester this year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Thursday call-up expected•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Nursing sore back•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Left off Olympic roster for reason•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Staying in Triple-A for now•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Unloads monster blast Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Launches two homers•