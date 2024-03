Duran started in right field and went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's spring game against the Twins.

Duran has made starts in left field (two), center field (five) and now right field. Tyler O'Neill was originally scheduled to start in right but was scratched with left calf tightness. Duran could move around the outfield this year, if Ceddanne Rafaela, who started in center field Friday, earns a roster spot.