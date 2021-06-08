The Red Sox have no plans to rush Duran to the majors, Chris Mason of MassLive.com reports.

Duran, who is coming off a successful tournament for Team USA, has a .991 OPS for Triple-A Worcester and was recently bumped up to No. 29 on Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list. That has fueled speculation that he could be added to the major league roster, particularly as manager Alex Cora tries to find a leadoff hitter after Enrique Hernandez was dropped in the order. "Obviously the conversations will always be there," Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. "He just had a great tournament down there in Florida. This is a guy that's going to impact this team in the future, and the future doesn't mean tomorrow or a month, maybe next year or two years." Duran is headed back to the WooSox following the tournament and will continue to work on the things he needs to, per Cora.