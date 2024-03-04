Duran started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Sunday's spring game against Toronto.

Duran opened the bottom half of the first inning with a single, then easily stole second base four pitches into next at-bat. The outfielder wanted to test his speed after recovering from a right big-toe surgery last August. Boston manager Alex Cora has not yet designated Duran as the starter in center field, as highly regarded prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is still in the mix.