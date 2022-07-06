Duran went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in an 8-4 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

Duran has provided a spark to the Red Sox offense since being recalled from Triple-A in June. The rookie center fielder is slashing .329/.388/.521 and has excelled in the leadoff role. His sprint speed is in the 92nd percentile of all MLB players according to Baseball Savant, and Duran now has five steals in only 18 games played so far in 2022.