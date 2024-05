Duran went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a steal of home base during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

The Red Sox executed a first-and-third double-steal perfectly in the eighth inning, as the throw to second to catch Rafael Devers stealing was cut off early and returned to home wasn't in time to tag the speedy Duran. Duran has hit safely in seven straight games, batting 10-for-27 (.370) with a pair of triples, solo home runs and stolen bases during that stretch.