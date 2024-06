Duran went 0-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

Duran stole home, his first steal in 15 games, and leads Boston with 12 thefts. He also leads the team with 39 runs. The outfielder has been hot to start the month of June, going 10-for-26 (.385) with one double, one triple, two home runs, four RBI and seven runs scored over the last six games.