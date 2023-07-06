Duran went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Duran put his legs to work immediately. Following a leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning, he stole second base and came around on Justin Turner's single. It was his 16th stolen base and fifth in the last nine games. Just when it looked like Duran's bubble had burst -- a .205 average and .559 OPS over 28 games from May 20 to June 22 -- the outfielder has bounced back. Duran is 14-for-31 (.452) with five doubles, a triple and a home run over the last nine contests. He looks like a different hitter after a couple of failed stints in the majors the previous two seasons. The player that let poor results snowball on him in 2021 and 2022 has not reappeared in 2023.