Duran 1-for-4, was hit by a pitch, and stole two bases in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Atlanta.

Duran continues to produce at the plate and on the bases atop the order for Boston. The outfielder has hit in four consecutive games and recorded four stolen bases during that stretch. Duran, who consistently registered double-digit steals in the minors, is up to 21 thefts in MLB this season.