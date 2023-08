Duran went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Seattle.

Duran, who extended a hit streak to six straight games, has hit safely in 10 of the last 11, going 13-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI, six steals and nine runs scored. The home run was his seventh. The Red Sox essentially stood pat at the trade deadline, which means Duran will continue to share center field with Adam Duvall, who it was speculated to be a likely candidate to be traded.