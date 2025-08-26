Duran went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Monday's 4-3 win over Baltimore.

The homer was Duran's first since Aug. 4 versus the Royals and his 13th of the season. The month of August has been a quiet one for the 28-year-old outfielder, who posted a potent 1.093 OPS through 23 games in July. Over his last 74 at-bats, Duran is hitting just .216 with five doubles, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases.