Duran went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Duran was one of five Red Sox players to hit a home run Tuesday, and he kicked off the scoring with a solo blast in the first inning. It's the third straight game he's plated a run and has totaled five RBI over that span while compiling eight hits. He's upped his slash line to .273/.326/.424 with two homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs, nine steals and a 9:28 BB:K in 144 plate appearances.