Duran went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Duran again hit leadoff for Boston and scored the game's second run after singling and stealing second base in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old has made an impact on the basepaths -- both for Boston and for fantasy managers -- in his limited time in the majors during the campaign, going 7-for-8 on theft attempts over just 26 games. Among Red Sox players, only Trevor Story (10 steals) has more this season.