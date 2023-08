Duran went 1-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Duran ends July having hit safely in eight of his last nine games. For the month, the outfielder batted .384 (28-for-73) with eight steals and two home runs. He's settled into a spot atop the Red Sox's order as he continues to enjoy a breakout campaign. Duran is slashing .314/.366/.504 with six home runs, 23 steals, 35 RBI and 41 runs scored through 85 contests overall.