Duran went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Leading off for Boston, Duran walked, stole second and scored a run in the first inning. He later doubled and scored in the third followed by another base hit and a steal in the fourth. The 25-year-old outfielder has three multi-hit performances over his last seven games, raising his season slash line to .310/.394/.517 with four extra-base hits and six runs scored through 33 plate appearances.