Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Takes seat Tuesday
Duran is not in the lineup Tuesday versus Cleveland, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Duran has been ineffective over his last 10 games, going 6-for-38 with 15 strikeouts and poor defense. Jaylin Davis steps in to play center field for the second game of the series.
