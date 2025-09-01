Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Taking seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran is not in Monday's lineup against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Duran sat out only two games in August, but he'll be out of the lineup against a lefty starter (Parker Messick) for the second straight matchup. Nate Eaton will step in for Duran as Boston's starting left fielder.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Legs out inside-the-park homer•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Receiving series finale off•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Atones for mistake•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Swats 13th homer in win•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Delivers three runs in loss•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Launches three-run homer in win•