Duran is not in Monday's lineup against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Duran sat out only two games in August, but he'll be out of the lineup against a lefty starter (Parker Messick) for the second straight matchup. Nate Eaton will step in for Duran as Boston's starting left fielder.

