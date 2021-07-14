Duran is not in the lineup Wednesday for Triple-A Worcester and is will be joining the Red Sox in New York, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram reports.

No transaction has been made yet, but all signs point to Duran making his big-league debut at some point during the 4-game weekend series against the Yankees. The outfielder has hit .270 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI in 46 games with Triple-A Worcester this year. He's also swiped 12 bags, which is certainly intriguing to a Red Sox club that ranks 21st in baseball with 31 stolen bases in 2021.