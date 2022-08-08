Duran was dropped to ninth in the batting order and went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and misplayed a pair of flyballs in Sunday's 13-5 loss to the Royals.

The batting order drop was expected, though it wasn't known how far down he would land. Boston manager Alex Cora said Friday that he would be replacing Duran as the leadoff hitter with Tommy Pham, but Duran did not play Saturday. The two flyballs he was unable to corral -- neither was ruled an error -- led to big Kansas City innings. With Enrique Hernandez's return from hip injury grinding on and Rob Refsnyder (knee) on the injured list, Duran is needed to fill the void in center field. He's been slumping for over a month and could lose at-bats to Jaylin Davis.