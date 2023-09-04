Duran (toe) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.
The transaction frees up a 40-man roster spot for waiver claim Logan Gillaspie. Duran had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season following surgery last week to repair a torn flexor tendon in his left big toe.
