Duran went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over Atlanta.

Duran legged out his league-leading ninth triple in the fifth inning before putting the final touch on Boston's convincing victory with a solo homer off Jimmy Herget in the eighth, extending the lead to 9-0. Duran now has three multi-hit efforts in his last four contests after going just 2-for-28 in his previous seven games. Overall, the 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .261/.326/.447 with four homers, 36 runs scored, 25 RBI and 11 stolen bases across 62 games this year.