Duran went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland.

Duran drew a walk to lead off the home half of the first inning before swiping his seventh bag of the year. The speedy outfielder would then drive in a pair of runs with a triple in the sixth inning, his first three-bagger this season. Duran is now 5-for-17 with three extra-base hits in his last four contests. He's off to a nice start following a promising 2023 campaign, slashing .301/.366/.422 with a home run, 12 runs scored and nine RBI through his first 20 games.