Duran started in the center field for Enrique Hernandez (illness) and went 1-for-4 with a triple as Boston's leadoff hitter in Friday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Duran was called up from Triple-A Worcester, after the club placed Hernandez on the COVID-19 injury list, though he has not tested positive. It's uncertain if Duran will remain with the team once Hernandez is ready, but Boston's timid bats were once again held quiet Friday, so there could be a need of a shakeup.