Duran launched his fourth home run for Triple-A Worcester in Thursday's win over Syracuse.
Duran turned on a 95-mph fastball, sending it back 440 feet into right field at an exit velocity of 112 mph. He's made early noise at Triple-A, but the Red Sox aren't going to rush the prospect and feel there are areas of improvement, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "Catching up with fastballs is very important, catching up with fastballs up in the zone is very important. Being disciplined with breaking balls down in the zone is important," manager Alex Cora said. Duran added that he still has work to do on inner-half fastballs, but the swing he put on the inside heater Thursday is evidence he's coming around in that area.