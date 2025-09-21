Duran went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay.

After Duran helped win a game Friday with his power (two-run HR), he used his legs Saturday. He scored the game's first run in the third inning, when he singled, stole second, and then advanced to third and again to home on wild pitches by Rays starter Adrian Houser. The stolen base was Duran's 24th and the run scored his 84th. Now that he's back in the leadoff spot, Duran could be good source of steals and runs over the final week of the regular season.