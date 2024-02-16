Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that, assuming health, Duran will be the team's leadoff hitter this season, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Cora did add that there will be matchups to consider when mulling the leadoff decision, but Duran will be at the top of the order most days against both righties and lefties. The left-handed hitting Duran slashed .296/.349/.491 versus right-handed pitching in 2023 but held his own against lefties with a .289/.327/.422 line (although, that was with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate). Duran's season ended prematurely last year following surgery in late August to repair the flexor tendon in his left big toe, but he's not under any restrictions this spring. He is competing with Ceddanne Rafaela for the center field job but would presumably slide over to start in right field if Rafaela plays center.