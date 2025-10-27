Delay and the Red Sox agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Delay with join the Red Sox organization after spending the majority of the 2025 season with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .219 with eight doubles, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored over 192 at-bats in 59 games. The catcher last appeared in the big leagues in 2024 while with the Pirates, and he'll look to impress with Boston in an attempt to get another crack at the major-league level in 2026.