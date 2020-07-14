The Red Sox will add Groome to their 60-man roster pool Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Groome and fellow prospects Jeter Downs and Jarren Duran are all scheduled to report to the Red Sox's alternative training site in Pawtucket, suggesting none of the three are under serious consideration for the Opening Day roster. Instead, keeping Groome in the roster pool will mainly have the benefit of allowing the Red Sox to monitor his development more closely with no minor-league games being played in 2020. The 2016 first-round pick was limited to only a handful of appearances at the rookie-ball level in 2019 after he finished off a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery.