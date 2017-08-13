Play

Groome allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out seven over five innings for Low-A Greenville on Saturday.

Groome's first full season of professional baseball got off to a rocky start when he strained a latissimus muscle during his first start of the season at Greenville. After a long rehab, he's back with the Drive and, after a three-game losing streak, made his third straight strong start Saturday. The left-hander has a 1.13 ERA, striking out 21 and walking three, over his last 16 innings.

