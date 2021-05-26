Groome (lower leg) owns a 10.64 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 11 innings in his four starts with High-A Greenville this season.

Groome was lifted in his second start of the season May 11 after being struck in the leg by a line drive, but he's been able to make his last two turns through the rotation. The results haven't been impressive, however, with Groome's poor control in particular standing out. The 22-year-old lefty has posted walk rates north of nine percent in each of his seasons at Low-A or High-A ball, and that trend is on track to continue in 2021.