Groome was placed on the minor-league DL with a left forearm strain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

With Low-A Greenville's season coming to a close in the next couple weeks, Groome will be out for the rest of the season, although the club stated that the southpaw's arm had no structural damage. The top prospect has compiled a 3.52 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over five starts in the month of August, and should be able to recover from this setback by the middle of September.