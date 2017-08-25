Red Sox's Jay Groome: Out with forearm strain
Groome was placed on the minor-league DL with a left forearm strain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
With Low-A Greenville's season coming to a close in the next couple weeks, Groome will be out for the rest of the season, although the club stated that the southpaw's arm had no structural damage. The top prospect has compiled a 3.52 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over five starts in the month of August, and should be able to recover from this setback by the middle of September.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Makes strong start Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Returns from MiLB DL with stellar outing•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Throws five no-hit innings•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Tires in second start at Lowell•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Debuts at Lowell on Monday•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Named Lowell's starter for Opening Day•
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...