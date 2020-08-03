Groome will throw in a simulated game at the Red Sox's alternated training site Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

He has thrown a couple bullpen sessions but this will be his first time facing live hitters at Pawtucket. The Red Sox will need to add Groome to the 40-man roster this offseason in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so this will give him an opportunity to show the new front office what they have in him. The 21-year-old lefty hasn't pitched against full-season hitters since 2017 and underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2018.