Groome will throw in a simulated game at the Red Sox's alternated training site Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
He has thrown a couple bullpen sessions but this will be his first time facing live hitters at Pawtucket. The Red Sox will need to add Groome to the 40-man roster this offseason in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, so this will give him an opportunity to show the new front office what they have in him. The 21-year-old lefty hasn't pitched against full-season hitters since 2017 and underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2018.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Joining 60-man pool•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Returns to game action•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Tommy John surgery successful•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Will open on minor-league DL•
-
Red Sox's Jay Groome: Out with forearm strain•