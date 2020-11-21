Groome's contract was purchased by the Red Sox on Friday.
Groome's talent certainly warranted protection from the Rule 5 draft, but he is very inexperienced for his age (22), due to multiple injuries including May 2018 Tommy John surgery. He returned to the mound this past summer and was throwing simulated games at the alternate training site. Now that he is on the 40-man roster, he could be pushed aggressively, perhaps opening the year at High-A or Double-A.
