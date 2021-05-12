Groome was removed from Tuesday's game after being hit by a line drive in the shin, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The 22-year-old should be considered day-to-day after exiting the contest. Groome has thrown more than 11 innings only once in a season since making his professional debut in 2016 due to numerous injuries.
